Lukashenko signed a document on Belarusʼ accession to Trumpʼs “Peace Council”

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that he had signed a document on the countryʼs accession to the "Peace Council", which was proposed to be created by the US President Donald Trump.

Lukashenko said this in a comment to Belarusian media.

According to him, this happened in accordance with the procedure outlined in Trumpʼs letter.

"I signed a corresponding appeal to the United States that we are ready to accept their proposal and become the founders of this Council," Lukashenko said.

Donald Trumpʼs "Peace Council": What is known

On September 30, 2025 , a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It includes, among other things, the creation of a "Peace Council" with the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbors" for Gaza.

Trump has already invited a number of world leaders to participate in the "Peace Council", including Argentine President Javier Milay and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The plan has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the initiative for a "Peace Council" for Gaza was not agreed with Israel.

On January 19, it was reported that Trump had invited Putin to the “Peace Council”. The Kremlin said it was studying the proposal. On the same day, Trump also invited Lukashenko.

The Israeli media outlet Haaretz, citing a source among diplomats, wrote that Ukraine also received an invitation to join the Council.

At the same time, Norway and France refused to join the "Peace Council". The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that most European states cannot be part of a structure that "questions the role of NATO and existing international law".

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US has a proposal to expand the mandate of the Peace Council to other hot spots, including Ukraine and Venezuela. One source said that the Trump administration sees the Peace Council as a kind of replacement for the UN to resolve conflicts in the world.

The creation of a separate “Peace Council” for the Russian-Ukrainian war is part of a 20-point peace agreement that Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are currently working on.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.