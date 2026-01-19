Bulgarian President Rumen Radev resigns

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reported his resignation. His duties will be carried out by Vice President Iliana Iotova.

He stated this in an address to citizens on January 19, reports the Bulgarian media outlet NOVA.

Radev said he would submit an official statement on Tuesday, January 20.

Reuters writes that the Bulgarian presidentʼs decision to resign has fueled speculation that he may create his own political party after the collapse of the previous government.

Radev was elected president of Bulgaria in 2016 and re-elected in 2021. In his position, he has repeatedly opposed arms supplies to Ukraine and blocked sanctions against Russia. In particular, in December 2023, Radev vetoed a parliamentary decision to provide Ukraine with 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers free of charge.

On December 12, 2025, the government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned due to mass protests in the country, which began on December 1 due to citizensʼ dissatisfaction with the 2026 budget and the planned transition to the euro.

The next day, the Bulgarian parliament officially supported the governmentʼs resignation. Bulgarian citizens accuse Zhelyazkov of corruption.

