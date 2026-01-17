Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine at night. They attacked the energy sector

On January 17, the Russians launched 115 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 96 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Another 16 UAVs were hit in 11 places, with debris falling in two.

In the Odesa region, the occupiers struck energy infrastructure facilities. The State Emergency Service reports that a fire broke out, and nearby cars and buildings were also damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, reported that a fire broke out at the site.

