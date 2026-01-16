Trump threatens tariffs on countries that donʼt support US control of Greenland

The US President Donald Trump has said he may impose trade tariffs against countries that do not agree to the idea of American control over Greenland.

This is reported by the AP.

According to him, the United States needs the island "for national security reasons".

Trump said he had previously threatened European countries with tariffs, for example on pharmaceutical products, and added that he "could do the same with Greenland".

Greenland and the USA

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of the world’s largest island, Greenland, is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He had said he was interested in buying the island during his first term as president. He has since repeated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Polls show that almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to want to join the United States.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

