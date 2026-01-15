French President Macron said that the country has become the main supplier of intelligence to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said France now provides two-thirds of Ukraineʼs intelligence, largely replacing the United States, which provided the bulk of those services until 2025.

Reuters writes about this.

In March 2025, Washington temporarily suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine in an effort to increase pressure on the Ukrainian government.

The then French Defense Minister (and since September Prime Minister) Sébastien Lecornu stated that stopping the flow of American intelligence would have a significant operational impact on Ukraine, but the intelligence provided to Kyiv by France was not dependent on the United States.

In December 2025, Kyrylo Budanov, who then headed the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, stated at an LB event that Ukraine was critically dependent on contracts with the United States in the fields of space, radar, and optical imaging.

