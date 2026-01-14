Poland almost lost power due to large-scale Russian cyberattack on energy sector

In December 2025, Poland experienced one of the most serious cyberattacks on its energy infrastructure and came very close to a large-scale power outage.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Hawkowski, reports Polish broadcaster RMF24.

According to him, cyberattacks could have left citizens without electricity on the eve of the holidays. The minister called it Russian sabotage aimed at disrupting stability in Poland. Polish services were able to intervene in time and prevent the blackout.

Havkovskyi said that power plants, energy producers and thermal power plants were attacked in late December, and the situation was complicated by weather conditions. He assured that the countryʼs critical infrastructure is well protected.

This series of attacks has become one of the most powerful in recent years, its aim was to disrupt communication between energy producers and distribution operators, Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said earlier.

According to Reuters, the number of cyberattacks on Polandʼs critical infrastructure has been increasing since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, and Russian intelligence services are actively expanding their resources for such actions.

The Russian Federationʼs cyberattacks on Poland were known even before the full-scale war. In particular, in 2021, military intelligence established the involvement of Russian special services in a cyberattack on Polish politicians and figures.

On June 10, 2021, it became known that hackers had hacked the personal email accounts of the head of the Polish Prime Ministerʼs office and his wife. Michal Dworczyk reported that hackers were also able to penetrate his social media accounts.

In 5 days, a closed session of the Sejm was convened in Poland due to cyberattacks on civil servants. Information stolen from the mailbox of the head of the Prime Ministerʼs office Michal Dworczyk was published in a Telegram account belonging to a Russian.

