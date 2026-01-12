Ship suspected of severing cable between Finland and Estonia released. However, one crew member was detained

The Finnish Border Guard Service reported that the Fitburg vessel has been lifted from its detention and will leave the countryʼs territorial waters. It was suspected of severing an underwater data cable between Finland and Estonia on the night of December 31, while the vessel was en route from St. Petersburg to Haifa, Israel.

This is reported by the Finnish media Yle.

The head of the investigation, Risto Lohi of the Central Criminal Police, said that the Finnish and Estonian police have completed their preliminary investigation on the ship, so the arrest can be lifted.

On January 11, a Helsinki court took a member of the Fitburg crew into custody as part of a retrial. Some of the crew members are still banned from leaving the country.

Finnish law enforcement is currently investigating the incident on suspicion of serious damage to property, attempted serious damage to property and serious disruption of telecommunications. The Fitburg is not on the official sanctions list. However, Open Sanctions, which collects information on sanctions, has previously identified it as a vessel of interest.