The submarine cable between Estonia and Finland was disconnected. Why?

The “Estlink 1” submarine cable between Estonia and Finland was disconnected at 05:46 on September 1 due to disruptions in the DC line.

This was reported by “Fingrid” — a company engaged in electricity transmission — Finnish broadcaster Yle reports.

The fault was discovered in a reactor at a substation in the city of Espoo. “Fingrid” head of unit Mikko Piironen says there are no signs of vandalism or other external causes. According to preliminary estimates, repairs to Estlink 1 will take about three weeks.

The cause of the failure is currently unknown.

Submarine cable incidents

On the afternoon of December 25, the “Estlink 2” submarine power cable between Finland and Estonia broke.

Two ships were passing overhead during the incident. Finnish police suspect that the “Eagle S”, which was en route from Russia to Egypt, was involved.

It slowed down significantly when the cable broke. It is believed that the cable broke due to an anchor that the ship was dragging along the seabed. The Eagle S tanker belongs to Russiaʼs shadow fleet. Spy equipment was found on it.

Finnish authorities detained the oil tanker “Eagle S”, which was carrying Russian oil, on December 26. The vessel was suspected of damaging the Finnish-Estonian “Estlink 2” power line and four telecommunications cables by dragging an anchor along the seabed for more than 100 kilometers.

When the ship was detained, the crew threatened to cut the second “Estlink 1” power cable and the “Balticconnector” gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Criminal charges were brought in Finland on August 11 against the captain and crew of the “Eagle S”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.