A submarine cable broke between Finland and Estonia. A ship traveling from St. Petersburg is suspected

Finnish telecommunications company “Elisa” reported a break in a data cable that runs across the Gulf of Finland and connects the capital Helsinki with the Estonian capital Tallinn in the early hours of December 31. In response, Finnish border guards detained a ship traveling from St. Petersburg to Haifa, Israel.

This is reported by the Finnish media Yle and the German Der Spiegel.

Finnish authorities announced that a helicopter and a patrol boat had spotted the suspicious vessel “Fitburg” in Finnish waters after a new report of a disturbance. The vesselʼs anchor chain was also found in the sea. The vessel was initially ordered to stop and weigh anchor, and has since been taken into custody.

The “Fitburg” is not on the official sanctions list. However, “Open Sanctions”, which collects information on sanctions, has previously identified the “Fitburg” as a vessel of interest.

Finnish law enforcement is currently investigating the incident on suspicion of serious damage to property, attempted serious damage to property and serious disruption of telecommunications. However, according to “Elisa”, the location of the cable damage is likely to be in Estonian waters. Authorities in both countries intend to cooperate to clarify the circumstances of the incident.