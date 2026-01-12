Colombia creates anti-drone system amid Trump threats and US strikes on Venezuela

Colombia has reported the launch of a national anti-drone shield in response to threats from US President Donald Trump and US strikes on Venezuela. The project is worth about $1.6 billion.

This is reported by the military portal Defence blog.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense said the system is intended to protect airspace from drones throughout Colombia, including borders, critical infrastructure, and major cities.

The shield is planned to be created as a multi-layered system. It will combine early detection means, electronic warfare, physical interceptors and control centers. The Ministry of Defense called the initiative Colombiaʼs largest investment in airspace security.

Funding is included in the 2026 budget. The first phase will begin on January 16, with closed consultations with international companies and government delegations. After suppliers are selected, the system will be rolled out in phases.

Separately, Colombia plans to create a special command unit to counter drones. It will be responsible for technical supervision, personnel training, and operations, and will work in coordination with the Air Force and the National Police.

The US President Donald Trump publicly threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro on January 3, saying he should “watch his ass” over the country’s cocaine production. On January 5, he threatened military action against the Colombian government, calling it a “good idea”, CNN reported.

On the night of January 3, the United States launched an operation in Venezuela, attacking several military installations in the country and capturing President Maduro and his wife. They were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of weapons, and conspiracy against the United States. The first hearing of their trial was held on January 5.

