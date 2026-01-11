The government said when the energy system will be stabilized after massive attacks by the Russian Federation

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the government expects a significant improvement in the situation with electricity and heat supply in Kyiv by Thursday, January 15.

She wrote about this in a telegram.

According to her, during the week, Russian troops carried out 44 attacks on energy and critical infrastructure facilities in a number of regions, including Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Despite difficult weather conditions, in just a week, energy companies restored power supply to almost 700 000 consumers. In Kyiv, heat and electricity supply were restored in record time, but planned and emergency outages are currently in effect.

The government continues restoration work, increases electricity imports, installs powerful generators, and supports the operation of medical facilities and inviolability points. Key critical infrastructure facilities are not being disconnected.

On January 9, the Russian army launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure facilities, launching 242 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” attack UAVs, 13 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 22 “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and an “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile over Ukraine. Air defenses suppressed 226 drones and 18 missiles.

On the night of January 9, the Russians launched 226 drones and 18 missiles into Ukraine. The Lviv region was hit by a medium-range “Oreshnik” missile — the first time ballistic missiles had attacked the region.

In Kyiv, four people died in the attack, and emergency power outages were imposed throughout the city. On January 10, due to the difficult energy situation on the left bank, all electric transport stopped working, and water and heat disappeared.

