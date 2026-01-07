News

Belgium will join the international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine


Yuliia Zavadska


Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that his country is ready to join international efforts to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

He wrote about this on the social network X following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris.

According to de Wever, Belgiumʼs contribution will focus primarily on air and naval capabilities, as well as training, where the country can provide "tangible and practical results".

He also stressed that these efforts must rely on strong US support, including American leadership in monitoring, which he said would ensure effective deterrence and long-term stability.

