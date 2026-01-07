Belgium will join the international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that his country is ready to join international efforts to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

He wrote about this on the social network X following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris.

According to de Wever, Belgiumʼs contribution will focus primarily on air and naval capabilities, as well as training, where the country can provide "tangible and practical results".

He also stressed that these efforts must rely on strong US support, including American leadership in monitoring, which he said would ensure effective deterrence and long-term stability.

On January 6, a meeting of 35 representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" member countries, including 27 heads of state and government, was held in Paris with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The summit was also attended by an American delegation consisting of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alex Hrynkevich.

Following its results, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the end of the war.

