“Comfortable for long flights”: Maduroʼs tracksuit from Nike became a bestseller

A photo of detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, posted by Donald Trump, has unexpectedly become an advertisement for Nike tracksuits. In the photo, Maduro is handcuffed and wearing a gray Nike Tech Fleece suit — a hoodie and pants with the brandʼs prominent logo.

This was reported by dpa, citing Yahoo News.

After the photo was published, interest in the suit skyrocketed: according to Google, the number of searches increased several times, and in the US and parts of Europe, the large sizes are already sold out. The hoodie, which costs about $140 in the US (€120 in Europe), became a bestseller in the Nike online store.

In reviews that have emerged since the event, buyers joke and praise the comfort of the clothing, especially for long flights. Some even gave the suit an unofficial name related to the operation to detain Maduro.

The US operation in Venezuela

At least seven explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on the night of January 3. Several military installations in the country were targeted on the orders of US President Donald Trump, including the La Carlota and Fuerte Tiuna air bases, the La Guaira seaport, the home of the defense minister, and the El Volcán signal antenna.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency across the country. At least 11 sites are estimated to have been attacked, including the parliament building.

The New York Times, citing a Venezuelan official, writes that at least 40 people have been killed in the US attack on Venezuela. Among the victims are both military and civilians. At the same time, Donald Trump stated that no American military personnel were injured.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested and deported to the United States. They were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States.

Trump said that the United States plans to govern Venezuela until it can ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power", and is also prepared for a second, more powerful attack on Venezuela, but that there is no need for this at this time.

In addition, according to Trump, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that Caracas is ready to cooperate with Washington "to make Venezuela ʼgreat againʼ". Rodriguez herself said that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Because of this, Trump said that she could pay an even greater price than Maduro if she "doesnʼt do the right thing".

Subsequently, the Supreme Court of Venezuela appointed Rodriguez as the countryʼs interim leader. And on the evening of January 3, Nicolas Maduro was taken to the federal detention center, the Metropolitan Detention Center, in New York.

On Monday, January 5, Venezuelan authorities issued a Saturday decree declaring a state of emergency and ordering police to detain anyone who supports the armed attack by the United States.

On January 5, the first trial of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores took place in New York.

