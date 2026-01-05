SBU detained a Russian agent who blew up a military car in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian agent who blew up a military vehicle on January 4 in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv.

SBU reported this in a telegram.

As a result of the explosion, the soldier and his friend received injuries, including shrapnel wounds to both legs and a concussion.

The perpetrator, a 24-year-old unemployed local woman recruited via telegram, faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. She was detained within hours of the terrorist attack.

She made an explosive device herself, planted it under the car of a Ukrainian soldier who had arrived in Kyiv on leave from the front lines. The agent filmed the crime.

The attacker received money from the Russian Federation to her own bank card to purchase the components. Part of the funds for the conspiracy were transferred using her fatherʼs details, which the agent provided to the curator from Russia.

Law enforcement officers detained a woman in one of the capitalʼs shopping and entertainment centers, where she was hiding after committing the crime. During the searches, they found a SIM card from a "video trap" near the scene of the terrorist attack and a mobile phone from which she contacted the curator.

In late December, SBU detained a man in Kyiv who was helping Russian and Belarusian special services prepare attacks on the capitalʼs thermal power plants. The man expected to be deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation in exchange for completing the tasks.

