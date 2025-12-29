SBU detained an agent of the Russian and Belarusian special services who coordinated attacks on Kyiv TPP plants

SBU detained a man in Kyiv who was helping Russian and Belarusian special services prepare attacks on the capitalʼs thermal power plants (TPPs).

This is stated in the SBU post.

According to the investigation, he simultaneously performed tasks for two sides. For the Border Committee of Belarus, he monitored the locations of the Defense Forces, and for the Russian special services, he collected information about the Kyiv TPP and transmitted it to correct attacks.

The Russians hoped to use him to disable key energy facilities in Kyiv that provide heating for residential buildings and social infrastructure. The man expected that in return for completing the tasks, he would be deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

SBU recorded that the man initially observed one of TPP plants from the window of his own apartment. Later, he came directly to the facility to check its condition after the shelling of the capital. The agent passed all the collected information to curators from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

The SBU officers promptly exposed his actions and detained him at his place of residence. It turned out that the detainee was a local handyman. Russian and Belarusian special services recruited him through Telegram channels, where he left pro-Kremlin comments.

The detainee was charged with treason committed during martial law. He is in custody and now faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

On December 26, SBU foiled an attempt on the life of a GUR officer in Kyiv. The killer, ordered by FSB, tried to shoot a serviceman in an institution. The detainee is a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. The Russians recruited the attacker in his home country when he was looking for easy money in Telegram channels.

