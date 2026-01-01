Russia launched 205 drones over Ukraine overnight

On January 1, 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 205 drones of various types, about 130 of them were “Shahed” strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, air defenses had neutralized 176 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Another 24 strike UAVs were hit in 15 locations. In particular, energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa and Volyn regions were under attack.

The Kharkiv region also suffered from Russian shelling on New Yearʼs Eve — the occupiers struck the homes of local residents, and fires broke out in the Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts.

