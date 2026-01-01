On New Yearʼs Eve, Russians attacked Odesa and Volyn regions — hundreds of thousands of people left without electricity

On New Yearʼs Eve, the Russians attacked the Odesa and Volyn regions with drones. The energy sector was under attack.

The consequences of the attack on the Odesa region are reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the head of the City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A few minutes before New Yearʼs Eve, Russian terrorists struck the regionʼs energy infrastructure. A fire broke out at one of the facilities.

As a result of the attack, power outages are being recorded for critical enterprises that ensure the life of Odesa.

Also, residential buildings in the city were damaged by falling UAV debris.

In addition, Volyn was under attack at night — the Russians hit critical infrastructure in the region, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi. More than 100 000 people were left without electricity. Fires broke out in Lutsk and Kovel districts.

There were no casualties anywhere.

