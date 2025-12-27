Poland has reported when anti-drone fortifications on the border will be completed. They are being built due to the threat from Russia

Poland is installing new anti-drone fortifications on its eastern border due to the threat of Russian drone incursions. The work is scheduled to be completed within two years.

This is reported by The Guardian.

According to Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Czeszary Tomczyk, the first elements of the system will be ready in six months, and the full infrastructure will be completed in 24 months. The new fortifications will be integrated into the old defense line, built more than a decade ago.

Government experts will deploy various layers of defense: machine guns, cannons, missiles, and drone jamming systems. Some elements are designed for use only in wartime, because, for example, multi-barreled machine guns are difficult to use in peacetime.

The cost of the project will exceed €2 billion, most of the funds will come from European funds under the SAFE program, and part of the funding will be provided by the Polish state budget.

The country is also strengthening its borders with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to prevent a possible invasion. Logistics centers will be set up in each border community to store border-blocking equipment that can be quickly deployed.

Aerial drone invasion of Poland

In September, more than a dozen suspicious Russian drones crossed Polish airspace, leading to the closure of airports, the scramble of fighter jets, and damage to buildings as they were shot down.

At the end of September, the European Union agreed on a three-pronged approach to protecting the eastern flank — a ground, drone, and sea “wall”, and also identified priorities for immediate action: improved detection, tracking, and capabilities to intercept drones.

On December 23, the first elements of the anti-drone system were installed on an observation tower near Krynki, Poland, on the border with Belarus. This is the first cluster of the system, which will be launched in January.

