Poland has deployed the first elements of a counter-drone system on the border with Belarus

The first elements of the anti-drone system on the border with Belarus were installed on an observation tower near the Polish town of Krynyki on the border with Belarus.
This is reported by the Polish media outlet RMF 24.
The radar on the 70-meter-high observation tower is the first element of the system. Later, similar ones will be installed on four more towers. Together, they create the first cluster of the system, which will be launched in January.
In the first phase, the system will detect, position, and control objects approaching from the east. Eventually, it will also be able to neutralize these drones.
The readings will be taken at the monitoring center of the electronic border barrier with Belarus in Bialystok and at border guard facilities.
- At the end of September, the European Union agreed on a three-pronged approach to defending the eastern flank — a ground, drone, and sea “wall” — and identified priorities for immediate action: improved detection, tracking, and capabilities to intercept drones.
- This came after the first incident in which Polish aircraft shot down drones over its territory. On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine.
