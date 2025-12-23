Poland has deployed the first elements of a counter-drone system on the border with Belarus

The first elements of the anti-drone system on the border with Belarus were installed on an observation tower near the Polish town of Krynyki on the border with Belarus.

This is reported by the Polish media outlet RMF 24.

The radar on the 70-meter-high observation tower is the first element of the system. Later, similar ones will be installed on four more towers. Together, they create the first cluster of the system, which will be launched in January.

In the first phase, the system will detect, position, and control objects approaching from the east. Eventually, it will also be able to neutralize these drones.

The readings will be taken at the monitoring center of the electronic border barrier with Belarus in Bialystok and at border guard facilities.