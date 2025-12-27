Russians launch nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine. In Kyiv, the number of casualties rise again

On December 27, the Russians launched nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles, including "Kinzhals", into Ukraine overnight. The main target was Kyiv.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the capital, 28 people are already known to have been injured, two of them children. 13 people are in hospitals.

In many areas, houses are damaged. They are searching for a person under the rubble of one of them.

Emergency power outages were introduced in the city this morning. More than 2 600 houses, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions were left without heat. Water pressure was also reduced on the left bank.

Zelensky added that the fire fighting is currently underway. Repair crews have already started working at some energy facilities, while personnel in shelters at others — rescuers and repairmen will begin work immediately after the air raid alarms are sounded.

Meanwhile, at 11:00 AM, the attack on the capital continues, with the Russians continuing to launch drones and missiles into Ukraine.

"There have been many questions these days. And where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war that were made by the US and the world? Russian representatives are having long conversations, but in reality, ʼKinzhalsʼ and ʼShahedsʼ are speaking for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his entourage. They do not want to end the war," the president emphasized.

