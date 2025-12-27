19 injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack. One person killed in the region

In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of Russiaʼs night-time combined attack on the night and morning of December 27 has increased to 19.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

As of 09:50, 19 people were reported injured in the capital, including two children. 11 residents were hospitalized.

A third of the capital was left without heating. Emergency power outages were imposed throughout the city.

Damage is recorded in seven districts of the city. In particular, in the Solomyansky district, the Russians hit a dormitory of one of the higher education institutions on the 9th floor. This is probably the Kyiv Aviation Institute State University.

In the Darnytsky district, a 24-story residential building was hit, and houses in the private sector are on fire.

In the Dniprovsky district, a depot was hit, an 18-story residential building was damaged on the 4th floor. There was a fire, there may be a person under the rubble.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, a UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building. In the Holosiivsky district, a service station is on fire.

In other locations in Kyiv, cars are burning, a garage cooperative is damaged, and windows in houses are broken.

Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, it became known about the death of a woman in the Bila Tserkva district. A man was injured there — he was hospitalized to a local hospital, the Kyiv Regional Emergency Management Office reported.

In the Vyshhorod district, five people suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of a fire in a private house — three women, a man, and a child born in 2017. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

The consequences of the attack are recorded in six districts of the Kyiv region. Critical infrastructure facilities, enterprises, shops, and homes were hit.

