Russians have been massively attacking Kyiv and the region with drones and missiles since last night. There are casualties

On December 27, the Russians attacked Kyiv and the region. There were casualties as a result of the shelling.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reports on the consequences of the attack on the capital.

Damage has been recorded at 8 locations in Kyiv as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation. In particular, in the Darnytsky district, drone debris fell on a nearby property, damaging a two-story private house.

Later, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko added that several private houses are burning in the Darnytsky district. There is a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby home for the elderly — ten people were evacuated from it by rescuers.

Fires broke out in Desnyansky, Obolonsky, and Holosiivsky districts as a result of the attack. In Solomyansky district, windows in a multi-story residential building were damaged, and in Dniprovsky, debris fell on the roof of a building.

As of 07:45, at least five victims are known.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A man was also injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, the Kyiv Regional Emergency Situations Service reported. The man was driving a truck at the time of the attack and was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his back.

Critical infrastructure and homes were under attack in the region.

Thus, in Vyshhorod, windows in a high-rise building were damaged, and in the Boryspilsky district, production premises and two cars were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a fire broke out at a construction site, and in the Obukhiv district, the premises of a utility company were damaged.

As of 08:20, the air alert is still active. The Russians continue to fire missiles at Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.