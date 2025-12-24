On December 24 at around 01:00, police officers who were fighting against Ukraine and torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war were blown up in Moscow.

Babel was informed about this by sources in GUR.

According to sources, a local resident threw a bomb package through the window of a police car. Two police officers died on the spot, and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The official version of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: Road Patrol officers saw a suspicious person near a police car. When they approached, he detonated an explosive device. In addition to the two police officers, another person died — the Russians do not specify whether it was a bomber or not.

On December 22, not far from this location, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who served as the head of the operational training department of the Russian army in the General Staff, was blown up. An explosive device detonated under his car.

