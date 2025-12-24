News

Police officers who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war were blown up in Moscow — Babel sources

Oleksandr Bulin
On December 24 at around 01:00, police officers who were fighting against Ukraine and torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war were blown up in Moscow.

Babel was informed about this by sources in GUR.

According to sources, a local resident threw a bomb package through the window of a police car. Two police officers died on the spot, and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The official version of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: Road Patrol officers saw a suspicious person near a police car. When they approached, he detonated an explosive device. In addition to the two police officers, another person died — the Russians do not specify whether it was a bomber or not.

