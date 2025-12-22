Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was blown up in Moscow. He served in the General Staff

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed in Moscow on the morning of December 22. An explosive device detonated under his car.

This was confirmed by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Sarvarov served in the Russian General Staff — from 2016 he was the head of the operational training department of the Russian army. According to the Project and the Mirotvorets database, from 1992 to 2003 Sarvarov fought in the Ossetian-Ingush conflict and the Chechen wars. In 2015-2016, he participated in the war in Syria.

