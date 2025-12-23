Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: The air defense neutralized 587 Russian drones and 34 cruise missiles

On December 23, the Russians launched a combined strike on Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure, using 635 strike drones and 38 air- and ground-based missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 11:30, the air defense system had neutralized 587 enemy drones of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types and 34 Kh-101 and “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

Missiles and 39 strike UAVs hit 21 targets, with debris falling in eight locations. In addition, three aeroballistic missiles missed their targets.

The consequences of the night and morning attacks are being recorded in a number of regions. First of all, the occupiers hit the energy sector. Energy facilities in the western regions were the most affected. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced throughout the country.

Currently, three Ukrainians are known to have died in the Russian attack — in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions. The last one is a 4-year-old child.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Five residents of Kyiv were also injured, including a 16-year-old child. The same number of injured people in the Zhytomyr region.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.