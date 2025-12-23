The Russians massively attacked Ukraine at night and in the morning. Energy, houses, and businesses were hit. There are dead and wounded

During the night and morning, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions.

Regional military administrations report on the consequences of attacks in the regions.

In the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, debris fell near a residential building in the morning, damaging windows on the fifth floor. Four people were injured, including a 16-year-old child.

The Kyiv region was also hit at night. In the Vyshhorod district, a private two-story house caught fire as a result of an enemy attack. An elderly woman died, three more people were injured. Among them was a 17-year-old girl.

Also in the Obukhivsky district, two private houses were damaged — windows, facades, and roofs were broken.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A child born in 2021 in the Zhytomyr region died due to Russian shelling. Another child and an adult were hospitalized. In total, five victims are known.

Residential buildings and civilian private businesses have been damaged in the region. Problems with electricity and water are being recorded in the region.

It is also known about a deceased person in the Khmelnytskyi region.

A critical energy infrastructure facility was hit in the Lviv region.

Also, at night, the Russians again attacked the energy, port, transport and residential infrastructure of the Odesa region. A civilian ship, warehouse, and residential buildings were damaged. Power outages are being recorded in the affected areas.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Rivne region, a morning strike damaged cars and a two-story apartment building.

In the Chernihiv region, civilian infrastructure in Novhorod-Siverskyi suffered from nighttime drone attacks. There was a strike on one of the enterprises in Pryluky, damaging the vehicle fleet.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.