Zelensky: Russia launched over 650 drones and more than 30 missiles into Ukraine

On December 23, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, primarily targeting the energy sector. To do this, the Russians launched more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In total, at least 13 regions were under massive attack.

Energy facilities in the western regions were hit the hardest, adds Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced across the country.

As of this morning, consumers in Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions are almost completely without power. There are also power outages in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Emergency restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Currently, three Ukrainians are known to have died in the Russian attack — in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions. The last one is a 4-year-old child.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the number of injured has increased to five, including a 16-year-old child. In the Svyatoshynsky district, drone debris fell near a residential building.

