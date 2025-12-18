The SBU drones hit an airfield in Crimea — they hit a MiG-31 and a Pantsir-S2 air defense system

The SBU drones struck Russian air defenses at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The attack damaged equipment worth millions of dollars. Namely:

two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection systems (the price of one is almost $60-100 million);

radar station 92N6, which is a component of the S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market $30 million, export price — $60 million);

Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market $12 million, export price — $19 million);

MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition (estimated price — $30-50 million, depending on the configuration and armament).

The Ukrainian military regularly attacks the Russian Federation with drones and destroys valuable equipment. For example, on December 15, it became known that SBU, together with the Navy, struck a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk with a “Sub Sea Baby” naval drone.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.