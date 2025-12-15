News

Ukrainian underwater drones attack Russian submarine for the first time. It is disabled

Oleksandr Bulin
Ukrainian underwater drones “Sub Sea Baby” attacked a Russian submarine for the first time. The operation was carried out by the Security Service (SBU) together with the Naval Forces.

This was reported to SBU.

The Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarine, which was in the port of Novorossiysk, was attacked.

The vessel was critically damaged and effectively disabled. It carried four “Kalibr” cruise missile launchers. This class of submarines is known as the "Black Hole" due to the hullʼs ability to absorb sound and remain invisible to sonar.

SBU estimates the cost of such a submarine at $400 million, but due to sanctions, building a similar one could now cost up to $500 million.

