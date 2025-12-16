Law enforcement officers found the gun used to kill Andriy Parubiy and announced new suspicions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police, and the Prosecutorʼs Office continue to investigate the murder of the MP and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. They have discovered the murder weapon and new facts of suspect Mykhailo Stselnikovʼs cooperation with the Russians.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers found and seized the Makarov pistol used to kill Andriy Parubiy, as well as a silencer. It was this weapon that the suspect tried to hide in a specially equipped hiding place in the forest. Stselnikovʼs DNA was found on the pistol.

In the discovered video, the suspect reports on the arrangement of a hiding place for a curator from Russia. According to preliminary information, this pistol was planned to be used for other contract killings in Ukraine in the future.

Investigators have established that the suspect provided the enemy with information about the movements of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and provided intelligence materials for sabotage activities. There are also documented cases when he publicly justified the Russian aggression and approved of the actions of the occupiers.

Now his actions are additionally qualified under articles on high treason and justification of armed aggression of Russia. Previously, he was already suspected of high treason, attempt on the life of a peopleʼs deputy and illegal handling of weapons. Stelnikov faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of the city. Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov.

On September 2, the court sent Stselnikov to two months of arrest without bail, and on October 24, it extended his arrest for another two months. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stselnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

There was information in the media that he committed this murder on the orders of the Russian special services, who in return promised the man to return the body of his son who died in the war. Stselnikov denied this information.

Later, he was charged with another crime — high treason. According to the investigation, Mikhail Stselnikov was recruited by the Russian special services more than a year ago. Since then, he has been receiving tasks and reporting to the enemy on their completion — among them was the murder of Parubiy.

