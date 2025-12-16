On December 15, the Russian army lost 1 150 of its soldiers killed and wounded at the front, a “Varshavyanka” type submarine, which was attacked by “Sub Sea Baby” underwater drones in the port of Novorossiysk, as well as dozens of other pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The occupiers also lost nine tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 67 artillery systems, 442 operational-tactical-level UAVs, and 177 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their losses in the war. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100 000 people. Less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

