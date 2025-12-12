The EU has decided to freeze Russian assets indefinitely

The Council of the European Union has decided to freeze Russian assets indefinitely
This is stated on the website of the press service of the Council of the EU.
Thus, the EU has banned any transfer of frozen Russian assets to Russia. It also allows these funds to be used for the benefit of a reparations loan to Ukraine.
At the same time, the European Union emphasized that the decision is temporary and will be in effect until Russia stops the war against Ukraine and does not threaten the EU economy.
If Russia does not fully compensate Ukraine for the damage caused during the war, €210 billion of Russian funds will remain in the EU, said EU Foreign Minister Kaia Kallas.
The details of providing Ukraine with a loan using frozen Russian assets will be discussed at a summit of EU leaders on December 18. Belgium was previously against this plan, fearing that it would have to return the funds to Russia when sanctions are lifted from the country.
What is known about the reparation loan?
The possibility of providing Ukraine with a €140 billion loan using frozen Russian assets has been discussed since early October. At that time, EU leaders were unable to agree on the loan — Belgium opposed it, and France and Luxembourg were concerned about the legal consequences.
The European Commission officially presented the idea of a reparations loan on December 6, and its details were revealed by Politico. This loan is to consist of €165 billion: €25 billion of frozen Russian state assets held in private bank accounts across the European Union, and €140 billion held in the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. The money is planned to be distributed as follows:
- €115 billion will be allocated to finance Ukraineʼs defense industry;
- €50 billion will cover Ukraineʼs budget needs;
- €45 billion will be used to repay the loan that the G7 provided to Ukraine in 2024.
Belgium is opposed to the loan, worried that Russia would sue it if the plan goes ahead, as the frozen assets are held in Belgiumʼs Euroclear. The Belgian prime minister has asked the other 26 EU countries to guarantee coverage of the legal and financial risks.
Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Russia has prepared a response to the Westʼs possible "reparations loan" to Ukraine — it will nationalize foreign assets.
And on December 5, Bloomberg, citing sources among European diplomats, wrote that the United States had lobbied several EU countries not to use Russian assets for reparations loans for Ukraine.
American officials convinced EU member states that these assets were needed to secure a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, so they should not be used to continue the war.
On December 8, the G7 countries supported the use of frozen Russian assets for reparations to Ukraine and stated that they were ready to increase pressure on Russia if peace talks failed.
