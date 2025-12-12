The EU has decided to freeze Russian assets indefinitely

The Council of the European Union has decided to freeze Russian assets indefinitely

This is stated on the website of the press service of the Council of the EU.

Thus, the EU has banned any transfer of frozen Russian assets to Russia. It also allows these funds to be used for the benefit of a reparations loan to Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Union emphasized that the decision is temporary and will be in effect until Russia stops the war against Ukraine and does not threaten the EU economy.

If Russia does not fully compensate Ukraine for the damage caused during the war, €210 billion of Russian funds will remain in the EU, said EU Foreign Minister Kaia Kallas.

The details of providing Ukraine with a loan using frozen Russian assets will be discussed at a summit of EU leaders on December 18. Belgium was previously against this plan, fearing that it would have to return the funds to Russia when sanctions are lifted from the country.