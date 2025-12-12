Russians strike port in the Odesa region. Civilian ship damaged

On December 12, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with missiles. A civilian ship is on fire in the port of Chornomorsk.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Judging by eyewitness photos, a vessel belonging to the Turkish company Cenk RoRo was hit.

It is previously known about one victim, writes Suspilne.

"This proves once again that the Russians not only do not take the chance for diplomacy that exists now seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," the president commented on the Russian strike.

On November 25, the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk was already under attack by the Russians.

