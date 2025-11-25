Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with various types of missiles and over 460 drones, striking Kyiv with the main hit

On the night of November 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with four “Kinzhals”, seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, eight “Kalibrs”, three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, and 464 drones, 250 of which were “Shaheds”. The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 438 Russian UAVs, one “Kinzhal” missile, five

“Iskander-K” and “Kalibr” missiles each, and three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, 26 missiles and UAVs hit 15 locations, and debris fell in 12 more places.

The Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions were hit that night.

As a result of the aggressor countryʼs strike on Kyiv, 7 people were killed and 20 were injured, including a child. Residential buildings, civilian facilities, critical and railway infrastructure were damaged. Currently, the capital is partially without heat supply.

In the Odesa region, civilian and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack. In some areas, fires broke out at port and energy facilities, and some equipment was damaged.

Six people, including two children, were injured by falling debris. About 140 000 customers were left without heat.

In addition, drone attacks damaged the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk — administrative buildings and equipment necessary for cargo operations were hit.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Federation shelled the Nikopolsky district at night, using FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, were hit. A private house and a gas station were damaged. In the Synelnykivsky district, there is damage to infrastructure due to a UAV attack.

