Ukraine received $290 million from the World Bank to support business

Ukraine has received $290 million from the World Bank under the RISE program, which is aimed at entrepreneurship. The money has already been transferred to the state budget.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Economy.

Financing became possible after the government fulfilled the conditions of the 2025 program. In particular, it concerns the development of exports for small and medium-sized enterprises, the implementation of environmental and social standards, and digital services.

The Ministry of Economy says that the funds will strengthen the budget and expand support for entrepreneurs and industry.

The RISE program was launched after the agreement was signed in November 2024. The total amount of funding is $681 million. Last year, Ukraine already received $250 million under the same program.

RISE is part of Ukraineʼs economic recovery plan. The program is designed to support at least 20 000 small and medium-sized enterprises by 2027.

In February 2025, the World Bank stated that the cost of Ukraineʼs recovery from the consequences of Russiaʼs invasion in 2024 had increased by 8% — from $486 billion to $524 billion.

