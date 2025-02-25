The World Bank has increased the amount needed for Ukraineʼs recovery

The cost of Ukraineʼs recovery from the consequences of Russiaʼs invasion has increased by 8% over the past year, from $486 billion to $524 billion.

This data is provided by the World Bank in its latest report.

The World Bank emphasizes that this is the amount as of December 31, 2024. It is 2.8 times higher than the projected nominal GDP of Ukraine for 2024.

Direct damage to housing and infrastructure is estimated at $176 billion. The most affected are:

residential sector (over $57 billion, or 33% of total losses);

transportation sector (over $36 billion, or 21%);

energy and mining (over $20 billion, or 12%);

trade and industry (over $17 billion, or 10%).

According to current estimates, 13% of Ukraine’s total housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, representing 2.5 million households. In the energy sector, the number of damaged or destroyed facilities has increased by 93%, including electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

Among all sectors, the greatest damage was caused in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv regions. Losses in these regions exceed $127 billion, or 72% of the total losses.

Of the total long-term reconstruction and rehabilitation needs, the greatest needs are for:

housing sector (almost $84 billion, or 16% of total long-term needs);

transportation sector (almost $78 billion, or 15%),

energy and mining (almost $68 billion, or 13%),

trade and industry (over $64 billion, or 12%),

agriculture (over $55 billion, or 10%).

The World Bank noted that the costs of clearing and disposing of rubble alone across all sectors reach almost $13 billion.

