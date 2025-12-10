Zelensky discussed with MPs the issue of elections during the war

On December 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he discussed the issue of holding elections during martial law with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada.

He stated this in an evening address.

He reiterated that he expects proposals: from foreign partners (primarily the United States) on how to overcome security challenges, and from peopleʼs deputies — answers to political and legal challenges.

In an interview published the day before by Politico, the US President Donald Trump said that it was "time" to hold elections in Ukraine, and he believes that Zelensky could win them.

The same day, in a conversation with journalists, Zelensky replied that he was ready to hold elections and was "not holding on" to the presidential seat. But the issues of security, voting by the military, and the legislative basis for the legitimacy of the elections remain.

Zelensky asked the US, "perhaps together with European partners", to provide security for the elections. Then "in the next 60-90 days", Ukraine will be ready for this.

The President asked the MPs from the “Servant of the People” party and other parliamentarians to prepare proposals for legislative changes to allow elections to be held during martial law.

"I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I am waiting for proposals from partners, I am waiting for proposals from our deputies and I am ready to go to the elections," Zelensky said.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.