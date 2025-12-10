Reuters: Syzran refinery shuts down after drone attack

On December 5, A Russian oil refinery in Syzran (Samara region), stopped refining oil after a Ukrainian drone attack.
Reuters writes about this, citing sources.
The agencyʼs sources say the drones damaged the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, a key piece of equipment that was already under attack in August and required two weeks of repairs.
New renovations could take about a month.
According to industry sources, oil processing at the Syzran refinery was already significantly below its projected capacity last year — about 90 000 barrels per day. In 2024, the plant produced 800 000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel fuel, and 700 000 tons of fuel oil.
- The strike on the Syzran refinery was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 5. On the same day, the Temryutsky seaport in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia was attacked. Both facilities are used for the needs of the Russian army.
