Reuters: Syzran refinery shuts down after drone attack

On December 5, A Russian oil refinery in Syzran (Samara region), stopped refining oil after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Reuters writes about this, citing sources.

The agencyʼs sources say the drones damaged the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, a key piece of equipment that was already under attack in August and required two weeks of repairs.

New renovations could take about a month.

According to industry sources, oil processing at the Syzran refinery was already significantly below its projected capacity last year — about 90 000 barrels per day. In 2024, the plant produced 800 000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel fuel, and 700 000 tons of fuel oil.