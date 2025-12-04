On December 4, the Ukrainian special forces unit "Ghosts" destroyed a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea.

This is stated in a statement from the GUR press service on Telegram.

That same night, the Russian Irtysh radar complex near occupied Simferopol was also hit.

On September 21, the Phantoms also destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine aircraft for the first time.

On the eve, sources in the GUR told Babel that on the night of December 1, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up in Russia. The attack occurred near the village of Kazinsky Vysilky, Tambov region. A section of the Taganrog-Lipetsk oil pipeline runs there.

