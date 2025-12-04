Spiegel: European leaders warned in conversation with Zelensky that the US could betray Ukraine

European partners, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky, warned that the US could betray Ukraine.

This is reported by the German media outlet Spiegel, whose journalists received a transcript of the call.

According to journalists, this conversation took place on December 1, after the meeting of the Ukrainian and US delegations in Florida.

The article states that French President Emmanuel Macron said at the meeting: “There is a possibility that the US will betray Ukraine on the issue of territories without clarity on security guarantees”. In his opinion, there is a “great danger” for Zelensky.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Zelensky should be "extremely careful in the coming days".

“They are playing with you and us,” he said, presumably referring to American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to journalists, stated: "We cannot leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys".

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed with Stubb: "Alexander and I are of the same opinion, we must protect Vladimir."

The fact of the call to journalists was confirmed by several sources. Macronʼs press service denied the words about a possible betrayal by the US, and the German authorities refused to comment on this transcript.

The Office of the President told Ukrainian journalists that they "do not comment on allegations".

US peace plan for Ukraine

The first version of the peace plan proposed by the United States consisted of 28 points. One of the main points concerned territories and provided that Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, would be recognized as de facto Russian.

Ukraine, the United States, and European partners began a series of talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 23. After that, the American plan was reduced from 28 points to 19, taking into account Ukraineʼs position.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the document retained the points on the need to release civilians and prisoners of war according to the formula "all for all" and to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, who was part of the delegation at the negotiations, said that the clause on amnesty for potential war criminals was reworked to take into account "complaints of those who suffered in the war".

The US also agreed not to limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the issue of territories was put "out of the brackets" — they are to be discussed by Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

