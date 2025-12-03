Italy suspends participation in PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Italy has said it currently considers it "premature" to participate in NATOʼs program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine (PURL) amid ongoing negotiations on a possible ceasefire.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the country Antonio Tajani, Bloomberg writes.

"If we reach an agreement and the fighting stops, weapons will no longer be needed. Instead, other things will be needed — such as security guarantees," he said.

As the agency notes, Tajaniʼs comments signaled that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniʼs government is changing its approach to supporting Ukraine after budget resources were depleted and "tensions" within the coalition. Although Rome assures that it will continue to support Kyiv, Italy became the first EU country to openly declare a halt to arms supplies during ceasefire talks.

Back in October, Italy expressed its willingness to join the PURL program.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions. The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place from partnersʼ funds.

Four aid packages containing Patriot and HIMARS missiles have already been funded through PURL, some of the equipment is already in Ukraine.

