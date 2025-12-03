Romania reported the destruction of a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea

The Romanian military has neutralized an object that "threatened navigation in the Black Sea". It is a Ukrainian naval drone “Sea Baby”.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

They say they spotted a suspicious object drifting about 36 nautical miles east of the port city of Constanta.

The military determined that it was a “Sea Baby” type naval drone. The response team received permission to destroy it “by controlled detonation”.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense added that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, almost 150 sea mines have been defused in the Black Sea, seven of which were destroyed by the Romanian Navy.

On November 29, Ukrainian naval drones attacked two sanctioned oil tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea. These were the Kairo and Virat vessels, which were effectively disabled after the attack. A few days later, another tanker carrying Russian oil exploded off the coast of Senegal.

On December 2, the Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2 reported to Turkish authorities that it had been attacked in the Black Sea, about 15 kilometers off the Turkish coast. Russian propaganda began to claim that Ukraine was behind the attacks, but the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied this.

