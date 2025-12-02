Russian tanker attacked off Turkish coast

The Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2 has informed Turkish authorities that it was attacked in the Black Sea almost 15 kilometers off the coast of Turkey.
This was reported by the Turkish Maritime Directorate.
According to the agency, the ship was heading from Russia to Georgia and was allegedly carrying sunflower oil. There were 13 crew members on board — none of them were injured.
The tanker did not request assistance and is now heading to the port in the Turkish city of Sinop. Russian authorities have released photos of the damage.
According to the GUR, the tanker is involved in the export of Russian oil and petroleum products from Russian ports on the Black and Azov Seas, mainly to Turkey and Egypt.
It turns off beacons that can be used to determine the movement and information about vessels, and constantly calls at ports on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.
This time, the tanker went far from the eastern coast of the Black Sea, supposedly heading from Russia to Georgia. It could have possibly been heading from Crimea.
What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?
In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed price caps on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants.
To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun building a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. These tankers are mostly operated by the Russian state-owned company “Suchkomflot”.
According to The Guardian’s September 2023 estimates, Russia’s shadow fleet consists of nearly 600 vessels, providing 70% of Russia’s oil exports and about 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. With its help, Russia transports almost 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.
- Ukrainian naval drones attacked two sanctioned oil tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea on November 20. Both tankers were effectively disabled due to critical damage after the hits. They could have been carrying almost $70 million worth of oil.
