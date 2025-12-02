Russian tanker attacked off Turkish coast

The Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2 has informed Turkish authorities that it was attacked in the Black Sea almost 15 kilometers off the coast of Turkey.

This was reported by the Turkish Maritime Directorate.

According to the agency, the ship was heading from Russia to Georgia and was allegedly carrying sunflower oil. There were 13 crew members on board — none of them were injured.

The tanker did not request assistance and is now heading to the port in the Turkish city of Sinop. Russian authorities have released photos of the damage.

According to the GUR, the tanker is involved in the export of Russian oil and petroleum products from Russian ports on the Black and Azov Seas, mainly to Turkey and Egypt.

It turns off beacons that can be used to determine the movement and information about vessels, and constantly calls at ports on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

This time, the tanker went far from the eastern coast of the Black Sea, supposedly heading from Russia to Georgia. It could have possibly been heading from Crimea.