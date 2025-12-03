Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 drones

For a massive attack on Ukraine on December 3, Russian troops launched 111 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is stated in a statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 83 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country. The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The most recorded in the sky were "Shaheds" — over 60 units. It is known that 27 strike UAVs were hit in 13 places, as well as falling debris in one location.

Civilian infrastructure and private homes in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were hit hardest. Unfortunately, there were casualties among the civilian population.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, December 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 strike drones — Ukrainian military neutralized 39 enemy drones. 20 drone fragments fell in 8 places.

