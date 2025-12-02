Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 strike UAVs

For a massive attack on Ukraine on December 2, Russian troops launched 62 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is stated in a statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military neutralized 39 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country, and recorded the most "Shaheds" in the air — 35 units. It is known that 20 drone fragments were hit in 8 places.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda — the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of the Donetsk region.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the number of victims of yesterdayʼs ballistic missile strike on Dnipro has increased to 45, with four people killed. Two more injured in the region.

On the morning of December 1, Russia attacked Dnipro with a missile. The strike hit enterprises and service stations.

