Russians attack Dnipro with missile, three people killed

On the morning of December 1, the Russian army launched a missile into the Dnipro River. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

As of 11:44, 3 people were reported dead and eight injured. The attack targeted businesses and service stations. Shortly before the attack, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat.

Situation in other regions

In total, the Russians launched 89 drones over Ukraine during the night, 63 of which were neutralized. During the day, several regions were under attack by the Russian army.

In the Kherson region, Russians attacked Chornobaivka, targeting residential buildings. Two people were injured.

In Kherson, a drone attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city, injuring five people.

Drones were also launched in Mykolaiv this morning, debris fell on a 9-story building. There were no casualties.

A Russian drone attacked a car carrying civilians in the Sumy region. The driver was killed and a passenger was injured.

