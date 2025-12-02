A man injured in the attack on Kyiv on November 29 died in hospital

A man who was injured during the Russian shelling of the capital on November 29 and was in serious condition has died in hospital.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko.

The total death toll has risen to three. 37 people were injured in the attack, 15 of whom were hospitalized.

That strike left more than 500 000 consumers in Kyiv without electricity, and drones, missiles, and their debris damaged homes in five districts of the capital.

In total, on November 29, the Russians launched 596 drones and 36 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

