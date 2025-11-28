Russians shot a Ukrainian prisoner in the Pokrovsk direction

In November, during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka (Pokrovsky district), the Russians surrounded and captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which they killed him.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

One of the Russian soldiers tied his hands, and another hit him in the head several times with the butt of his rifle. When the unarmed Ukrainian stopped reacting, he was shot.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person.

Now law enforcement officers are collecting all the evidence, finding out what exactly happened, and who is responsible for it.

On November 15, the Russians probably shot two Ukrainian soldiers in Zatyshsha (Zaporizhzhia). Later, sources of Suspilne confirmed the information. As it turned out, the Russians shot not two, but five Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The tragedy occurred on November 13.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, as of early July, it is known that 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by the Russians.

