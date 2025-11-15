Occupiers likely shot two Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia (UPD)

The Russians probably shot two Ukrainian soldiers in Zatyshsha (Zaporizhzhia region).

DeepState writes about this in Telegram.

According to the channel, 20 minutes after the murder, the occupants died from a hit by an FPV drone.

Warning: The video contains sensitive content.

The VRU Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that he has already sent official letters to the International Red Cross and the United Nations.

Later, sources from Suspilne confirmed the information. As it turned out, the Russians shot not three, but five Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The tragedy occurred on November 13.

The regional prosecutorʼs office said they would be able to comment on the incident no earlier than Monday.

As of October 2024, Russian military forces had executed at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.