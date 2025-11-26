The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a defense plant and several Russian military facilities

On the night of November 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a plant of the Russian military-industrial complex, a command post of a Russian unit, and other objects of the occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Ukrainian defenders struck the VNDIR-Progress plant for the production of navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles in Cheboksary, Russia. It is located approximately 850 km from the state border of Ukraine. A hit and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant.

The VNDIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers that determine the exact location on Earth using a satellite signal and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems. These include Comet-type modules used in Shahed kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Caliber missiles, and guidance and correction modules for aerial bombs.

In addition, Ukrainian drones attacked: